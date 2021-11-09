New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ramvilas, National President, and MP Chirag Paswan expressed his heartful gratitude to President Ramnath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his father Ram Vilas Paswan has been awarded the Padma Bhushan award. The central government had in January 2021 announced that Paswan would be honored with the Padma Bhushan.

Chirag Paswan, who got emotional while receiving the award, said, "I have mixed feelings today. On one hand, my eyes are filled with tears while on the other hand I am filled with pride. The honour which my father has received is very special. This is for the first time he is not present with me and my mother on this special occasion. He had a long experience in politics. He held the position of Union Minister in the many Prime Minister's cabinets. We are missing him badly,"

The founder of LJP and former Union Minister, Late Ram Vilas Paswan, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. On the behalf of late Ram Vilas Paswan his son, Chirag received the award from the president. Chirag's mother Reena Paswan was also present in the ceremony.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who had worked with six prime ministers, including Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, took his last breath on October 8 last year.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and National Lok Janshakti Party President Pashupati Paras expressed his joy and also thanked Prime Minister and President after his brother Ram Vilas Paswan was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

He said, "My elder brother, late Ram Vilas Paswan ji received the Padma Bhushan award today. I am thanking Prime Minister and President for this. It's a historic day for me. His absence is being felt a lot today."

