New Delhi: The much-awaited India International Trade Fair-2022 is beginning on Monday at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the 41st trade fair at 4 pm and will run till November 27. The India International Trade Fair has been organised under the aegis of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The theme of the trade fair is 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global' and is expected to give a fillip to the local industry. According to officials, the opening four days have been reserved for business class after which the trade fair will be opened to the general public. The trade fair is being organised on a 73,000 square metres area at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi where 2,500 participants from 29 states and all eight Union Territories will take part in the fair.

However, UP and Kerala are the focus states in the trade fair. Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are the partner states this year. Besides, traders from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and the UK will also participate in the fair. The trade fair will also have a theme pavilion, which will exhibit the ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The entry fee will be Rs 80 for non-weekend days and Rs 150 for weekend days. Children's tickets will cost Rs 60 on weekends and gazetted holidays and Rs 40 on other days. Entry for senior citizens and differently-abled will be free. Exhibitors will have to pay Rs 2,000 for tickets valid for 14 days. Keeping in view of the India International Trade Fair-2022, the Delhi police issued a traffic advisory and mentioned the roads where congestion is expected.

It said traffic congestion is likely to be seen on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road. "No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 and 10. Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 and 10. No entry for trade fair after 6 pm," the traffic police said on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.