New Delhi: Most of the opposition parties will be attending the meeting called by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the National capital on Wednesday while some main players are yet to decide upon their representation.

ETV Bharat has learned that the Mamata's initiative to call a meeting of all non-BJP chief ministers and leaders of opposition parties to decide on an opposition candidate for the President of India election did not go well with some of the main opposition parties including the Congress, the Left, and Aam Aadmi Party, but considering the need of the hour, leaders would choose to pay a visit to the Constitution club 3 pm on Wednesday. It is to be noted that Mamata Banerjee wrote to 22 opposition leaders including the non-BJP Chief Ministers of the states and invited them to attend the meeting.

It is being seen as yet another step by Mamata to put on a united show before the crucial Presidential elections scheduled in July. The Congress party has also agreed to attend the meeting, confirmed a party insider. Sonia Gandhi had given the responsibility of reaching out to other opposition leaders to Mallikarjun Kharge and he is likely to attend the meeting with another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, confirmed the sources.

Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has kept its cards closed on whether Kejriwal will be attending the meet or whether the party will be represented by some senior leader like Sanjay Singh or Manish Sisodiya. Sources close to the party had initially confirmed that the top leaders decided to attend but later intimated that they were willing to wait till Wednesday morning and that Kejriwal's joining might depend upon Banerjee's personal invitation.

Left party leaders from both CPI and CPI(M) confirmed that they will be attending the meeting. Mamta Banerjee reached New Delhi on Tuesday and met NCP leader Sharad Pawar at his residence. It is being said that Pawar, whose name is making rounds as a potential opposition candidate for the President, will also be attending the meeting on Wednesday. Sources close to the TMC said that Mamata Banerjee might be meeting some other main opposition leaders in Delhi till late evening on Tuesday or have telephonic conversation with them to achieve full attendance for her meeting.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and RJD have accepted Mamata's invite and are likely to attend the meeting. Shiv Sena, JDS, TRS and AIADMK leaders will also be present at the meeting. However, the suspense over Naveen Patnaik's BJD and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP continues, taking into account their varying stances towards the Centre. Mamata also wrote to eight Non-BJP Chief ministers to attend the opposition leaders' meeting but as per the latest information, the CMs are unlikely to attend the meeting and will rather be represented by their respective party leaders.