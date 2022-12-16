New Delhi: The Union Law Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that a total of 10,063 Public Interest Litigations (PIL) are pending across all the High Courts of the country. Out of which, Allahabad High Court holds the maximum number of pending PILs i.e; 4,805 PILs, followed by Bombay High Court with 1,922, Telangana High Court with 589 and Uttarakhand High Court with 567.

Many High Courts like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Patna, Madras, Kerala, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have no pending PILs. The data has been cited from National Judicial Data Grid. As per National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) total election petitions pending before various High Courts amount to 959, writ petitions 16,42,371 and contempt of court cases 28,469 till December 14.