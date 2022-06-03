New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "no need to look for Shivling in every mosque" remark, saying it was directed at his own party workers and not the common people who "understand everything". Congress leader Vivek Tankha also asked Bhagwat to make BJP workers understand that India's unity and integrity are more important than everything else. Reacting to Bhagwat's comments made on Thursday at an RSS congregation in Nagpur, Tankha said the Sangh chief knows it is a problem of his party (BJP) workers and not of the people of the country.

"Bhagwat ji's statement is for the party workers as he knows that this is a problem of his party workers and not of the people of India. The people of India know very well and understand everything. "Today, food prices, fuel prices, unemployment, women empowerment, youth development, welfare of SCs/STs and OBCs are more important than raking up a new controversy due to which people remain diverted," the Congress leader said. Bhagwat had said on Thursday the Gyanvapi dispute in Varanasi involves some issues of faith and the court's decision on it should be accepted by all, but also there was no need to find a `Shivling' in every mosque and start a new dispute every day.

His remarks were an obvious reference to the claim made by the Hindu petitioners, locked in a legal dispute with Muslims in Varanasi, about the discovery of a 'Shivling' in the ablution tank in the Gyanvapi mosque premises. At the press conference, Tankha said Bhagwat should make BJP workers understand that the country's unity and integrity are more important that anything else. "Diverting the country again and again on other issues is harmful for the country," Tankha said. (PTI)