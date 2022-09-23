New Delhi : Congress leader Gourav Vallabh claimed that the meeting of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with the All India Imam Organization president is the impact of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and asked the RSS chief to join Rahul Gandhi in uniting the country. The RSS chief, who is engaged in a campaign to increase contact with Muslims, on Thursday visited Masjid and Madarsa in Delhi and met Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who called the RSS chief "the Father of the Nation".

His visit to the Masjid earlier and to the Madarsa has grabbed eyeballs, as it is for the first time that he has been to a Madarsa. Speaking to media persons, Vallabh said that the results of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra are evident from the fact that for the first time Bhagwat has visited a Madarsa.

"Only 15 days have passed since the Bharat Jodo Yatra has begun and the results are out. A BJP spokesperson has said Godse Murdabad on television. Mohan Bhagwat went to the house of a person of another religion. This is the effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Vallabh.

He further said that by the time the Bharat Jodo Yatra is completed, the hate and the divisions created by the ruling dispensation will disappear from the country. "We would like to urge Mohan Bhagwat that if this 15-day yatra has had such an impact on you, so you should participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for an hour and walk with Rahul Gandhi with a tricolour in hand," he added.

Reacting to it, Congress leader Pawan Khera also in a tweet said, "It has only been 15 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra has started and BJP spokesperson started saying "Godse Murdabad", ministers have become concerned over the hatred spread through the media and Bhagwat has reached out to imams. Let's see what happens next." (ANI)