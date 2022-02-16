New Delhi: In the lanes of Hazrat Nizamuddin near the tomb of Nizamuddin Auliya in the country's capital lays a dilapidated unexplored treasure, the mausoleum of Mirza Ghalib. Most of the people who visit the place have a hard time finding it, as the archaeological society has not been able to maintain the final resting place of one of the most celebrated Urdu and Persian poets in India. February 15 marked the 53rd death anniversary of Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib.

Mirza Ghalib's mausoleum - a forgotten treasure

Mirza Asad Ullah Khan 'Ghalib' was born in the Kalan Mahal area of Agra in 1797. He moved to Delhi where his poetic talent blossomed and found new expression. His rich contribution to Urdu 'adab' continues to inspire poets to date. People come from far and wide to have a glimpse of the mausoleum.

Dr Aqeel Ahmed, Secretary, Ghalib Academy while speaking to ETV Bharat said that Ghalib's mausoleum is under the Archaeological Survey of India. However, no work has been done for the broken nets of the mausoleum, as it is hoped that next year the archaeological budget will be used to repair it.

Mirza Ghalib was not only a great poet but was also associated with the Mughal court during the reign of Mughal King Bahadur Shah Zafar.