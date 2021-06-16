New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the incident that took place in Ghaziabad over the alleged attack and chopping off the beard of an elderly Muslim man. The Commission has sought a report from Ghaziabad SSP within seven days, said NCM vice-chairman Atif Rasheed.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, NCM vice-chairman Atif Rasheed said, "We have sent a notice to Ghaziabad police in the matter and inquired about the actions taken by the police so far, the number of persons who have been arrested so far and under what sections they have been booked."

Atif Rasheed ruled out any communal angle citing the police statements and said the people involved in the incident are from the mixed community - 4 Muslims and 2 Hindus and the fight was over the amulets. NCM vice-chairman further informed that Complaint Management App system is being prepared by the Commission under which the complainant of any application can register it from his home and can track its further progress.

He further said that the documents required for the application can be submitted on the app itself and this will help the Commission to come out with a speedy redressal system where justice will be served without any delay. Atif Rasheed also informed about the nationwide campaign which will be launched by social and educational institutions to "curb and crush" rumours and apprehension regarding the vaccination drive. He also appealed to people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and should not pay heed to rumours over the vaccine.