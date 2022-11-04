New Delhi: A minor girl from UP's Ghaziabad was allegedly raped in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi's Shahdara area by a man who is said to be known to her and the duo is suspected of having an affair.

On the complaint of the victim's parents, Delhi police registered a case under various sections including POCSO Act against the accused and arrested him. Police said, "The accused has been identified as Deepak (25) who worked as a peon in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital."

"The victim stated that she herself called him and went to meet him at the hospital. The accused took her to room number 117 and raped her. The girl has been medically examined and a case under various sections including POCSO Act registered. Accused apprehended. Probe on", the police added further.

Also read: Two get death sentence for rape, attempt to kill minor in UP

According to the sources, on Thursday, first, the victim informed her sister about the incident, and both later informed their parents. Subsequently, the victim's parents reached the accused's house and asked him to marry the girl but the accused family refused. After which, a case was filed against the accused.

Initially, the victim girl was also not ready for the medical examination.