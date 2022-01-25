New Delhi: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students burnt an effigy of the Tamil Nadu government at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) seeking justice to a 17-year-old who died by suicide in Tamil Nadu.

On January 24, the teenager died by herself allegedly over a forced religious conversion. ABVP also wrote a letter to the local SDM and asked to take legal action against the school staff guilty of the death of a 17-year-old teenager and punish them at the earliest.

ABVP protests against Tamil Nadu government

Meanwhile, her parents were also pressurised to convert the religion.

