New Delhi: Punjab has highest reservation of Scheduled Caste (SC) category in its police forces (25%) whereas Manipur and Goa have the lowest number of SC reservation in their police forces, revealed a Union Home Ministry report. The report further said that Punjab is being followed by States like Himachal Pradesh (22 percent), West Bengal (22 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (21 percent) in SC reservation. According to the report, there are 129 officials in the rank of ASP, DSP, Assistant Commandment in Punjab police, followed by 199 inspectors, 613 SI's, 1,114 ASI's, 3,229 head constables, and 1,6993 constables - taking the total number of reservation under SC category up to 22,277.

The total number of police officials representing SC category in Himachal Pradesh is 3,912 (49 Inspectors, 124 SI's, 225 ASI's, 520 Head Constables, 2,994 Constables), whereas the total number of such officials in West Bengal is 24,371 (105 ASP, DSP, Assistant Commandants, 153 Inspectors, 2,105 SI's, 2,665 ASI's, and 19,343 Constables) and Uttar Pradesh is 50,680 (123 ASP, DSP, and Assistant Commandants, 631 Inspectors, 3,605 SI's, 178 ASI's, 11,729 Head Constables and 34,414 Constables).

As per the report, the actual total strength of State police in Punjab is 74,565 against the sanctioned strength of 85,042. Similarly, the actual police strength of Himachal Pradesh is 17,478 against the sanctioned strength of 18,921, West Bengal has actual strength of 97,159 police personnel against the sanctioned strength of 1,57,452. Uttar Pradesh has a shortage of 116,619 police personnel at present. The actual straight of police personnel in the State is 3,00,160 against the sanctioned straight of 4, 16,779.

As per the report, the highest number of Scheduled Tribe (ST) officials in State police force is in Nagaland (100 percent) followed by 85 percent in Meghalaya. On the other hand, Government in Bihar and Tamil Nadu have only 1 percent reservation in the ST category. Similarly, the reservation into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category is highest in Nagaland (100 percent) followed by 50 percent reservation in Tamil Nadu. Some of the major States with lowest number reserrvations of police officials (less than 15 percent) under OBC category are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand which have 14 percent reservation in its police forces followed by 12 percent in Punjab.