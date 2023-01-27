New Delhi: After several important research papers on India's internal and land border security were found critical of government policies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has removed those papers from its website. The research papers were written by several top IPS officers and submitted at the recently held three-day-long conference of DGPs and IGPs in New Delhi. The conference was organised by Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The major issue of contention was a research paper on India's unfenced land border, which disclosed that out of 65 patrolling points (PP) between India and China starting from Karakoram and passing to Chumur, which are to be patrolled regularly by the Indian Security Forces (ISF), "Our (India's) presence is lost in 26 PPs."

This has raised a major debate with opposition parties coming down heavily against the Central government. While quoting from the research paper, ETV Bharat in its earlier report has said that such areas have not seen the presence of ISFs or civilians since long, the Chinese were present in these areas. The research paper in possession of this correspondent was also critical of India's eastern border. "The Eastern border States have to tackle the problem of illegal migration from neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh affecting the demographic nature of the States like Tripura Assam, West Bengal and causing public order problems," the paper compiled by a senior IPS officer from Ladakh said.

Several of the papers submitted at the conference also told about the increasing problem like radical Islamic terrorism as well as right-wing radical organisations. When contacted a senior official from the MHA, on condition of anonymity, said that because of policy issues, the research papers have been removed from the websites.

The conference was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and took place for three days from January 20 to 22. On January 23, ETV Bharat also highlighted that despite several strong actions being taken by the Central government the presence of Islamic radical organisations is still there across different States. "Such organisations are radicalising the Muslim youths to conduct terror activities," another research paper submitted during the conference said. Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi encouraged organising such annual conferences of DGPs and IGPs.