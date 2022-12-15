New Delhi: Admitting the fact that security checking at the Delhi airport is a major bottleneck, a high-level meeting chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday asked the Delhi Airport Authority to demolish structures if needed, to create more space for security gates.

Officials from the Delhi Airport Authority and Airport Authority of India have informed in the meeting that the lack of space for security checks has been leading to congestion in the airport. "Instructions have been given to create more space for security infrastructure," officials privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat.

The Delhi Airport Authority Limited, which operates the Delhi Airport, has been asked to demolish its lounge by this week to create more space for security gates. Following overcrowding and chaos at the airport, air passengers have continued sharing their travel woes on social media showing overcrowding at the entrance as well as security queues at Terminal 3.

Officials said that the number of flights during peak hours has gone up exponentially without augmenting the security infrastructure. Immigration has also been identified as an area of concern as about 30 per cent of immigration counters are presently unoccupied.

DG CISF, DG Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, and other concerned officials were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport Authority has said that smooth passenger movement has started at Terminal 3 of the airport.