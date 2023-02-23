New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP councillors of stealing the ballot box meant for Standing Committee member elections, on Thursday. The overnight chaos that unfolded in the House chaired by the newly-elected AAP Mayor Shelly Oberoi. While the showdown continued in the House, the AAP shared a video of a BJP councillor taking the ballot box and throwing it to his party protesting in the Well of the House.

For 17 years, the BJP looted the people of Delhi by sitting in the MCD and now when the people defeated them, they looted the ballot box for the standing committee elections. The BJP is the authority on hooliganism, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

See another example of BJP hooliganism: BJP councilors steal ballot boxes to stop Standing Committee elections! After all, why is BJP so scared of elections? wrote another AAP leader and MLA Atishi Singh, sharing the video from the House proceedings, which was quoted by Sisodia.

A twitter user shared a video showed BJP's Mayoral candidate Rekha Gupta along with her fellow women councillors is seen breaking the Mayor's mike and dislodging the podium. A spate of tweets condemning the BJP's behaviour inside the House was put out by the other AAP members and functionaries.

BJP twitter handles countered the attack sharing the retaliations and scuffles between its members and the rival party councillors. "The Fraud Aadmi Party is anarchist to the core. Disrupted MCD elections with Goondagiri, then blamed BJP. When mayor election saw desertions from their side, they’re back to goondagiri & disruption to prevent elections to the standing committee(sic)," tweeted party national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda.

The AAP is shamelessly wants to conduct standing committee elections through underhanded tactics, blatantly violating the rules of secret ballot. In a brazen show of contempt for the rules, AAP's mayor even allowed the use of mobile phones during the voting process(sic), BJP MLA Vijendar Gupta said in a tweet.

Yesterday night, members from both the parties exchanged blows. They also hurled plastic bottles and half eaten fruits, among others, at each other in the chamber of the MCD House. Both sides blamed each other for being hurt objects flung at them. According to the Mayor, some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings to elect the six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).