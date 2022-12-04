New Delhi: The names of 450 voters in Subash Mohalla ward in the national capital have been deleted from the voters' list because they support BJP, claimed BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday and demanded cancellation and re-election of the polls in the ward. He was speaking to media persons at the Yamuna Vihar polling booth, Subhash Mohalla ward.

The BJP MP further alleged that this is a big conspiracy by the Delhi government. "In the Subash Mohalla ward, the names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voters' list because they support BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi government. I will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election," said Tiwari.

Earlier, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary has claimed that he found his name missing from the voters' list when he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Chaudhary claimed that his name is neither on the voters' list nor in the deleted list. "My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," said the Delhi Congress president who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, around 9 per cent voters turnout was recorded till 10:30 am in MCD elections, as per the State Election Commission. The voting for civic body polls is underway amid tight security across the national capital. The voting for 250 wards began at 8 am and will conclude at 5:30 pm. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Delhi witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including. The counting of votes will be done on December 7. According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections. Notably, both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is trying to regain lost turf. The BJP, which has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, is looking to maintain its winning streak while the Aam Aadmi Party, which has a majority in the Assembly, is looking to make inroads in the first municipal election in the capital after the delimitation of wards.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. (ANI)