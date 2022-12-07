New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi for the party's big win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls as it dislodged the BJP and ended its 15-year rule in the civic body.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change," AAP national convenor Kejriwal said while addressing party workers at the headquarters.

“Will try to live up to the expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi.” AAP as per the latest numbers won 134 seats eight above the majority of 250. The BJP, which ran the campaign with PM Narendra Modi's face, has won 104 — a not-so-bad performance after 15 years of continuous rule.

'Need blessings of centre and PM': Kejriwal after AAP MCD win

"We have to improve the condition of Delhi, need the cooperation of BJP, Congress and also blessings of Centre and PM," Kejriwal said. He thanked people for putting faith in AAP for the civic body. "The people of Delhi have now given me a responsibility to clean Delhi, get rid of the corruption, and take care of the parks. I will work day and night to ensure I fulfill the responsibility," he said.

He congratulated all winners from AAP, BJP, Congress and Independents and said all of them have to work together. Amid the rousing pro-AAP and pro-Kejriwal slogans, the Delhi CM responded: "I love you too".

"We have to keep politics aside and fix Delhi. All of us. We have to fix Delhi and keep the party politics aside. I expect full support from all the parties. Those who voted for us, I thank them. And those who did not, I promise we will first take up your works," he said.

He called for practicing 'positive politics' while apparently taking a dig at BJP. "The politics of hooliganism won't develop this country," he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked Delhi for AAP's win and said that "world's biggest and most negative" party has been defeated. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann among other top AAP leaders was also present at the victory celebration.