New Delhi: As ruckus continued in waves over the selection of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee members, the House was adjourned to Friday. The day on which the first AAP Mayor to Delhi was elected continued late into the night without any possibility to conduct the election for the panel.

The House reconvened at 8.30 am on Thursday was immediately adjourned after sloganeering between the councillors of Aam Aadmi Party and the Bhartiya Janata Party. Upon reassembling at 9.30 am, the chaos continued in the Council and the Mayor adjourned the House to 10 am on Friday.

The saffron party and the party which recently got National Party status after Gujarat elections came to blows every time the House went for voting to select the Standing panel members. The brawls over the election began after the election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor concluded on Wednesday.

The process to elect the Standing Committee members began after the deputy mayor was elected. Soon after the house resumed, the newly elected mayor adjourned the House amid the ongoing chaos. The chaos erupted when BJP alleged that the councilors were taking photographs of the ballots during the process of secret voting, which is a violation of the secret ballot.

AAP accused the BJP councilors of 'stealing' the ballot box meant for votes to be casted for the election of the six Standing Committee members. In the midst of the commotion and sloganeering in the MCD House, the AAP shared a video of a BJP councilor tossing the ballot box. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted about the incident saying that the BJP looted the people of Delhi for 17 years by sitting in the MCD, and now when they were defeated, they loot the ballot box for the standing committee elections.

Councillors were hurling plastic bottles and half-eaten fruits at each other on Wednesday night. Both the parties blamed each other for hurting them. Meanwhile, the newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some saffron party members attempted to attack her.

