New Delhi: Condemning the Udaipur incident, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani said those who were involved are the "dealers of hatred" and these hatemongers are becoming obstacles in the progress of India. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind along with religious leaders and social workers organised a "Sadbhavna Sammelan" with the purpose of stopping hatred and bigotry in the country and spreading the message of brotherhood so that people of all religions come together against hatred to convey love.

During the conference, Madani said, "India is becoming a Vishwaguru (world leader). Those who are trying to snatch this right from India are dealers of hatred. Islam is to spread the message of love and not hatred." In view of the deteriorating communal atmosphere in the country, Madani called for improving the atmosphere through mutual goodwill and respect. He asked to strengthen the atmosphere of humanity in the whole country.

He further empathised to put an end to religious and social discrimination. He urged people not to use bad words against any religion and religious leaders instead sit together and resolve the problems and help the needy. Madani also announced that the 'Sadbhavna Sammelan' and joint meetings will be organised in all the areas so that the deteriorating atmosphere of the country can be checked.

He said that the country will have to bear the consequences and not any particular religion for the prevailing circumstances in the country. "Efforts are being made from our side to change the atmosphere being created in the country, with the same effort, a goodwill conference has been organised by calling all religions and social workers.

If the situation is going to continue like this, then the loss will not be to any community, it will be to the country," Madani said. Communalism and hatred are at their peak these days, which is a challenge to the shared culture and values of India. This is also an obstacle in the path of sustainable development of the country, he said. "In these circumstances, we believe that religious leaders and social workers can play an important role in spreading correct information and preventing hatred and bigotry," he added. (ANI)