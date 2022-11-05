New Delhi: Fire broke out a garments shop in a four storey building in Gandhinagar area of Shahdara district in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. No loss of life is reported. Nine vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames.

Goods worth lakhs have been burnt into ashes, sources said. Officials of the fire department said, "a fire was reported in a building near Jain temple street in Gandhinagar area. The reason for the fire is not yet known and it is being investigated. The fire and emergency services were able to douse the blaze after around one hour. No casualties have been reported."

Also read: MP: Toll in Khargone fuel tanker fire rises to 15 as five more die

Earlier on Wednesday night, a massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of Sunny Valley Society in Dwarka, which created panic among the local residents. Following information, a vehicle of Bronto Skylift, used to extinguish fire in multi-storey buildings, arrived at the spot and brought the flames under control.