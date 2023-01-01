Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A 25-year-old man was murdered allegedly by a group of Maoists in the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police officer said on Sunday. They abducted Sanjay Tati from his house in Kursampara village under Terram police station limits on Saturday night and his body was recovered on the roadside in the area later, Superintendent of Police Anjaneya Varshney said.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger IED, open fire at security forces, no one hurt

"The Maoists Jagargunda Area Committee has taken responsibility for the killing and has left pamphlets in the area alleging Tati was a police informer. A case was registered and an operation has been launched to arrest the accused," the SP said.