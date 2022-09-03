New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday emphasised on people's participation to boost the organ donation drive in the country. The campaign has to be a people's movement to be successful, he said.

Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the 'Swasth Sabal Bharat' conclave in the presence of Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad here. The purpose of the conclave is to discuss the present situation of body-organ-eye donation in India and find solutions to the challenges ahead in future, a health ministry statement said.

In his address, the minister appreciated the noble cause behind the meet. "It is in our cultural tradition that we think of not only our own benefit but also that of others, and the issue of organ donation is intricately linked to such a vision," he said.

He emphasised on "Jan Bhagidari" or people's movement to encourage people to come forward to donate their organs for humanity. "It is not possible for the government or NGOs alone to convince people for organ donation. It has to be people's movement for the campaign to be successful," he stated.

Mandaviya motivated everyone to work towards a national people-driven movement on body-organ-eye donation, the statement said. "The ministry is whole-heartedly committed to supporting the goal of organ donation all its endeavour," he stated. (PTI)