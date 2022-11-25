New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party leadership over the death of AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj, who allegedly died by suicide at his West Delhi's Kirti Nagar residence on Thursday evening. It is believed that Bhardwaj was a strong contender for the MCD election in Delhi on an AAP ticket.

But Bhardwaj was mentally upset when the ticket was given to a newcomer and son of Congress leader Anjali Rai, which might have pushed him to take the extreme step, sources said. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who held a presser over the incident on Friday, levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It is very sad, it is not suicide but murder,” he said adding that Bhardwaj was pushed by the AAP leadership to die by suicide by denying him the ticket.

Also read: Denied ticket, AAP trade wing secretary allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi

“He was assured of the ticket from AAP as he was the founder member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Instead of Sandeep Bhardwaj, you sold the ticket to Anjali Rai's son for more money. Sandeep Bhardwaj was very hurt in such a situation and he died by suicide,” Tiwari said. “Forcing someone to die by suicide is also like murder."

Your top leadership has committed this sin,” he added. Tiwari said the BJP “will not keep mum on the issue”. “The humanity of AAP's top leadership Kejriwal and Sisodia have died. They sit down with rote script every time,” he said. Bhardwaj was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence and his friend rushed him to Kukreja Hospital where he was declared dead.