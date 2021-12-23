New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari in a veiled attack took a jibe at Congress high command alleging that it is on the path to destroy the party in states.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Tewari wrote first Assam, then Punjab, now Uttarakhand, bhog pura hi paun gaye, Kasar na rahe jawe koi (loosely translated to decimate the party, none should be left behind in that effort).

The tweet comes after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat's veiled attack on the Congress leadership on Wednesday saying "nominees of those on whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet".

Rawat through his tweets on Wednesday had expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit and noted that thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

"Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," said Rawat in a tweet.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand.