New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is expected to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. The anti-money laundering probe agency will also be recording his statement to trace the money trial into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

This comes after the ED took custody of Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai for questioning into the case on Monday evening. Pillai allegedly represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders, ED sources said. He is the 11th person arrested in the case. Pillai will be produced before a local court on Tuesday where the probe agency will seek further custody.

Sources said that the ED officials will be reaching Tihar Jail around noon. The AAP 2nd-in-command was arrested by the CBI last week in the case. The Special Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20. The CBI did not seek further custody of Sisodia as of now, however it may do so in the future, the CBI counsel informed the court on Monday.

The Rouse Avenue court permitted specs, notebook, pen, a copy of the Bhagvad Gita to Sisodia while he will be lodged at the Tihar Jail. The court has also permitted him medicines that were prescribed to him during medical examination. The court also asked the jail authorities to look into his request for transfer into the Meditation cell.

Sisodia's bail plea will be heard on Friday. He relinquished his post in the Kejriwal cabinet after his arrest. Earlier the CBI alleged that Sisodia is not cooperating in the probe and much time was wasted on his plea before the Supreme Court. Sisodia, in turn, alleged before the court that the CBI is asking him repetitive questions making him sit for long hours amounting to mental harassment. To this, the court directed the CBI not to ask repetitive questions.