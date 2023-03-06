Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be produced in court Monday afternoon, after the CBI's custodial interrogation of two more days. Sisodia was arrested by the central investigation agency last week in the Delhi excise policy case. He has also resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet following his arrest.

The Rouse Avenue Court Saturday extended the remand for two more days and listed the matter for hearing on March 10. In the court, the CBI counsel had stated that Sisodia is not cooperating in the investigation and hence the probe agency need some more days of custody so that they can confront him with two persons. The CBI also mentioned that a lot of time went into his medicals. Moreover, an entire day went on the petition that he filed in the Supreme Court which was later dismissed.

In the court, Sisodia alleged that the CBI is asking him repetitive questions and making him sit for long hours. Sisodia alleged that the CBI is making him sit for 9 to 10 hours daily and asking the same questions. Sisodia further said that such treatment is no less than mental harassment. The court then directed the CBI not to ask repetitive questions. Sisodia had approached the Rouse Avenue Court for bail on Friday claiming that "no fruitful purpose would be served" keeping him in custody.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to hear Sisodia's plea saying that it would set a 'wrong precedent'. Meanwhile, the AAP has upped its attack against the BJP alleging the government of misusing the central agencies to target the opposition.

On Sunday leaders of nine opposition parties wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing out the increase in cases where prominent leaders of the opposition are being probed by the central agencies since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

The letter also pointed out the governor-government tussle in several Opposition ruled states that have taken the spirit of cooperative federalism at a toss. Highlighting all these issues the letter underlined that it seems that the country has transitioned from democracy to autocracy.

The Delhi Congress on Monday put up posters outside All India Congress Committee and Delhi Congress offices over the arrest of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain by central agencies. Jain who was the Delhi Health Minister during the pandemic was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022.