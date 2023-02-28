New Delhi: Shortly following a Supreme Court order which directed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia to take his plea against his arrest in the liquor scam to the Delhi High Court, the minister on Tuesday quit the Delhi cabinet alongside fellow minister and co-accused Satyender Jain. In his resignation letter, Sisodia alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him on the ground of false and baseless charges, adding that the truth would prevail.

In the letter, which bore the seal of the Deputy CM's office, Sisodia declared that he had the love and blessings of lakhs of people and that his tenure in various Delhi government departments through the last eight years with total honesty. Notably, Sisodia held charge of 18 out of the total 33 departments under the NCT government.

Ascribing his arrest to the act of not "bowing down" to his adversaries despite being allegedly threatened, the leader said freedom fighters were his inspiration, and that it was saddening to have corruption charges levelled against him even after functioning with honesty and integrity. "I know and even my God knows that these charges are false" he noted in the letter, also saying those behind his current situation were against Arvind Kejriwal's 'politics of truth'.

"AAP is their target, not me. This is happening as the country, and not just Delhi, has begun seeing you as a leader with a vision. You have a vision, and implementing this vision can mean huge changes in peoples' lives" he added. Meanwhile, quoting sources, news agency ANI on Tuesday said the portfolios held by Sisodia were likely to be given to cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. The swearing-in of no new minister will happen at the moment, it also noted.