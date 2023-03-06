Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday. Sisodia was produced at the court this afternoon after his CBI custody ended. The AAP 2nd-in-command has been in custody for a week over his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case.

In the court hearing on Monday, the CBI counsel said that they are not seeking CBI remand any further at present. However, it may seek so in the next 15 days. Defending allegations of illegality highlighted by Sisodia's counsel, the CBI said that the probe agency has been transparent about its proceedings. The court permitted Sisodia to carry a pair of spectacles, a notebook, a pen, and the Gita during the period of his judicial custody. It also allowed him to have medicines prescribed to him and directed the Jail Superintendent to consider his request to keep him in the Vipaasana (Meditation) cell.

Earlier on Saturday the court extended the probe agency's custodial interrogation for two more days. The court had also listed Sisodia's bail plea for hearing on March 10. Sisodia was arrested by the central investigation agency on February 26. He resigned from the Kejriwal cabinet last week. In the last hearing, the CBI had complained about Sisodia not cooperating in the investigation. On the other hand, Sisodia complained about being asked repetitive questions for prolonged hours.

Earlier, Sisodia had approached the court for bail claiming that there will be no 'fruitful' purpose served by keeping him in custody. The Supreme Court had also refused to hear Sisodia's plea asking him to approach alternate remedial avenues that are available at his disposal.

The AAP has meanwhile stepped up its attack against the BJP for allegedly misusing central agencies to target the opposition. Leaders of nine opposition parties on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the increase in cases where prominent opposition leaders are being probed by central agencies ever since the saffron party came to power in the center.

The governor-government tussle in several Opposition ruled states was also pointed out in the letter. Highlighting all these issues the letter stated that it seems that the country has transitioned from democracy to autocracy.