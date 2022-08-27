New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Saturday slammed BJP for targeting him and said that it was a party of "illiterates" who wanted to keep the country "illiterate".

Sisodia was reacting to reports that Delhi L-G VK Saxena has sought a report from the chief secretary over a delay of more than two years in acting on a CVC report on an inquiry into construction of additional classrooms in government schools.

"Delhi government schools are beyond several private schools. This (BJP) is a party of illiterates and wants to keep country illiterate. In their own states, they've shut down several govt schools. They should investigate why so many govt schools in their rule have shut," Sisodia said during a press conference here.

"They raided CM's office, then mine four years back. They registered cases against 40 MLAs, did not find anything. Then sent CBI to my house in fake excise policy case, realized they will not find anything. So they've started something new now, on schools," he said. 0

Sisodia said that between 2015 and 2021, over 72000 schools were shut. "Over 51000 were shut in 2018-19 itself. Private schools are thriving in areas they are shutting govt schools in, those private schools have been built by their own MLAs. Almost 12000 private schools have been opened," Sisodia claimed.