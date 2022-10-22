New Delhi : Nearly three years after a man was declared to have died of respiratory failure, the Delhi Police has registered a case of culpable homicide in the matter on a court's direction.

On February 27, 2020, the 45-year-old man was found lying unconscious near the Khajuri Khas red light and taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared "brought dead", a senior police officer said on Friday. Proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were conducted in accordance with rules, the officer added.

On March 11, 2020, a medical board conducted an autopsy of the body. On March 19, the deceased was identified as Sikandar, the son of Mohammad Mushtaq and a resident of Chand Bagh. The body was handed over to his family for the last rites, police said.

The cause of death was found to be respiratory failure with no injury found on the man's body, they said. Not satisfied with the version, the family of the deceased approached a court for the registration of an FIR and was vindicated. The court directed the city police to lodge a case in connection with the man's death. The court passed the order on July 27 this year and re-issued it on October 17.

Accordingly, a case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Khajuri Khas police station on Wednesday and a probe launched, police said. Police officials, however, maintained that the death was not connected to the northeast Delhi riots that took place in February 2020. (PTI)