Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): A 25-year-old man, who attempted to rob a bank in broad daylight, was caught by the public and was handed over to the police on Tuesday. The man, identified as Khaleel Rahman of Poochinayikanpetti in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, was inspired to attempt the robbery after watching the latest Ajith Kumar-starrer movie "Thunivu".

The youth tried to rob the Indian Overseas Bank, Thadikombu branch, in the district. He barged into the bank and kept the bank employees hostage. He used chilly powder, pepper spray and a knife to rob the bank. He tied three bank employees using plastic tags. However, one of the employees broke himself free and alerted the local people.

People from the neighbourhood arrived in large numbers and overpowered Khaleel, who was later handed over to the police. The youth, according to local police, informed that he was depressed with life and tried to rob the bank after drawing inspiration from the movie "Thunivu", which portrays a criminal mastermind committing a bank heist.

Also read: Minor boy decamps with Rs 35 lakhs from a bank in Patiala; police on hunt

The Dindigul West police commenced an investigation on Khaleel Rahman and his antecedents and whether he was involved in any such acts earlier. The police are also probing a conspiracy angle involving other people in the bank robbery. Earlier, robbers broke open a Punjab National Bank ATM using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 8.70 lakhs at Chotala village of Hoshiarpur district. After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and launched a man-hunt to nab the robbers. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the CCTV cameras installed near the ATM in the village are also being examined by the police.