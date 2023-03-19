Man drags young woman by her collar to waiting Uber cab

Delhi: In a video that has gone viral a man was seen dragging a young woman by the collar of her shirt and forcibly making her sit inside a waiting Uber cab on a busy road in Delhi. The man also brutally punches her in order to make her get inside the Maruti Wagon R car. Another man seen in the video was standing at the other door of the car.

He remained a silent spectator and was just looking at the violence all the while. When the woman was in, the man assaulting her sat in the passenger seat next to the driver. The passive onlooker then walks up to the other door from where the woman was dragged in and sits next to her. The video was apparently shot from Delhi's Mangolpuri flyover Saturday night amid busy traffic.

It was evident from the video that no one came up to help the girl. The car had a Haryana number plate. According to the Delhi Police, the vehicle and the driver have been traced.

Also read: Two more suspects emerge in Kanjhawala case, court remands custody of accused for 4 days

It has been reported that the car, which was a taxi, was booked by two men and a woman through Uber. The booking was from Rohini to Vikaspuri. However, an argument broke out between them which led to the scuffle. The girl wanted to leave the taxi mid-way, as a result of the argument. However one of the men pushed her inside by physically assaulting her. The police have launched a probe to get more information about the incident as well as the driver, ANI reported quoting police sources.