New Delhi: An 18-year-old girl died on Thursday after a man attacked his wife and three daughters following a domestic issue in northeast Delhi. According to police, they received information around 1.05 pm that a person has attacked his daughters with a piece of glass and the injured were admitted to the hospital. Police reached GTB hospital and found that four persons --a woman and her three daughters --who had received injuries were admitted by one of their relatives.

During the inquiry, it emerged that on Thursday around 7.15 am, Bhimsen (45), a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, had a quarrel with his wife and attacked her with a piece of the windowpane. When the daughters intervened to save their mother, the accused attacked them also. One daughter received an injury in her stomach, while the others received injuries to the chest and hands, police said.

After injuring his wife and daughters, the accused fled the spot. The injured called one of their relatives, who shifted them to hospital. During treatment, the youngest daughters succumbed to injuries. One other daughter (23) is still undergoing treatment while the third daughter (21) and their 42-year-old mother have been discharged after the treatment. A case is being registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused person, police added.

"I received a call around 7.15 am from my elder niece about the incident. I live in Indrapuri, Laxmi Garden and rushed to their home. They met me near their residence and I took them to the hospital. The youngest sister died during the treatment," said Roshan Lal, the younger brother of the accused. The accused was unemployed and was a drunkard, Lal added.

"Before the lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my brother used to work as an auto driver. After the lockdown, he used to sell vegetables, along with his wife in the area. Meanwhile, his elder daughter got a job in a bank since he quit his work. "The Couple used to fight over his drinking habit, but nothing has happened like this earlier. I knew that he was having blood pressure issues and was taking medicine for the last five to six days," Lal said. (PTI)