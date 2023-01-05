New Delhi: A man "masturbated" in front of a girl in a bus in Rohini area in the national capital, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) marshal alleged in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, the accused was not arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said.

According to the viral video, the accused allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday, and when the girl raised an alarm, the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him. After being caught, the accused was seen crying in the video.

The accused, a resident of Bihar, was handed over to the police, but he was not arrested as no complaint has been lodged yet, a senior police officer said. "After getting the information about the Wednesday incident, an enquiry was carried out by North Rohini Police Station sub-Inspector Suman," the official said.

"The victim was contacted to record her statement. We told her she can lodge a complaint in this regard but she refused," the police official said. In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of the law, the official added. (with agency inputs)