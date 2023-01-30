New Delhi: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next few hours, said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi. Also, light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next few hrs, the IMD forecast said.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and the adjoining areas of isolated places of Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja and Pahasu, the IMD said in a tweet on Monday morning.

The IMD further said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Yamunanagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda and Hastinapur.