New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing the media on Wednesday, wore a black turban as a mark of protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the entire Winter Session. The like-minded Opposition MPs, decided to boycott the proceedings of Upper House of the Parliament as a mark of protest.



While addressing the media, Kharge said, "We are demanding revoking of suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha. This is against the rules but still they are adamant on their decision. We don't want that Parliament proceedings occur in such a manner but the govt is not ready to listen to our demands. Government is demanding an apology. I want to appeal once again to the govt to revoke its decision. We are ready to hold discussions on all matters including inflation, Nagaland or other issues."



DMK MP Tiruchi Siva alleged, "This suspension is said to have happened in the previous session. Everyday some allegations are being spread. They have totally blacked out the opposition side on Sansad TV as our mics got muted."

Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "It was the govt which forced this situation. They didn't allow us to hold discussions that is why Opposition is united. Government must stop this vilification of the opposition and they must work for a consensus."



Similarly, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut asserted, "We are united. We won't get scared and won't bow down so forget about an apology. We demand the govt that if we have done anything wrong then we all should get suspended in the same illegal manner but this fight will go on and government has to take back this decision."

Binoy Viswam, who is one of the suspended MPs, said, "When the govt is not ready for discussion, the disruption is not inadequate. We question the govt. This is our right. And we will fight."



