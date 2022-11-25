New Delhi: Asserting that Lachit Barphukan's life should be an example for all as a glorious past of Indian history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ahom warriors' lives teach us that instead of the dynasty, the country should be supreme. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary fete of Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi on Friday.

"His (Lachit Barphukan) life inspires us to rise above self and accord the top priority to the national interest. His life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme," said Modi. Complimenting the Assam government for taking steps to celebrate the legacy of its heroes, Modi hailed the Assam government for constructing memorials to honour its heroes.

He said that such steps would help the younger generation to know the history of sacrifice and bravery. "We have to make India developed and make the northeast the hub of India's growth. I am sure that the spirit of the 400th Jayanti of Veer Lachit Borphukan will give us strength to achieve our goals," Modi said.

Also read: Lachit Barphukan anniversary: Ahom dynasty protected Southeast Asia from Mughal invasion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Highlighting the differences between other civilisations and India, Modi said, "The world today assesses history based on the remains of such civilisation, but India which faced unexpected adversities in history and withstanding the unimaginable terror of foreign invaders still stands immortal with the same energy and consciousness.

He said that India is celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan at a time when the country was celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "Even though the Mughals had captured Guwahati, it was bravehearts like Lachit Barphukan, who won independence from the clutches of tyrannical rulers of the Mughal empire," Modi recalled.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will translate the life history of Lachit Barphukan into different Indian languages and distribute it across India. On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested the Assam government translate the life history of the legendary Ahom warrior (Lachit Barphukan) into at least 10 Indian languages.