New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions, including the special invitee of CWC (Congress Working Committee). However, he still remains a Congress member and MLA. Congress has not expelled him from the party. Bishnoi, who is a Congress MLA from Adampur in Haryana, was expelled from all party positions for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, which resulted in the defeat of party Rajya Sabha candidate Ajay Maken.

A party insider confirmed to ETV Bharat that Bishnoi has only been removed from party positions for now and not from the party itself, although many media reports have been claiming the contrary. On being asked the reason behind not removing him from the party, a Congress leader said that this is already under consideration and the party leadership will take a decision on this very soon.

On the other hand, sources close to Bishnoi said that he is waiting for the party to remove him from the party membership and that he will then make a decision on his future venture. It is likely that Bishnoi will be joining BJP but he is waiting for Congress' final decision to remove him from the party membership. Kuldeep Bishnoi has been on loggerheads with the party after his name was not considered for the selection of Haryana Congress chief.

He was also not seen at party meetings before the Rajya Sabha elections and had not joined the Congress MLA fleet going to Raipur in Chhattisgarh a few days before the Rajya Sabha polls. After voting on Friday, Bishnoi made his cards clear and posted on social media that he voted according to his inner conscience. He also added that indiscipline "has been repeatedly ignored in the past."