New Delhi : Reacting on jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain latest video former IPS officer Kiran Bedi said 'It's prison administration's fault, it reports to political system. How will they take action when their own min is jailed? If rules permit Lt Gov can recommend his suspension or dismissal to President.

She further says "Maybe he didn't know there are cameras everywhere in Tihar jail. Everything is being recorded. It should be checked if he is also being given a salary. If he is drawing a monthly salary, what is he doing? Has he opened an office in jail? Who allowed it?