New Delhi : The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Sunday said that they have arrested the kingpin of an interstate gang of Mewat-based extortionists, who used to make obscene videos of their victims and blackmail them. DCP Jasmeet Singh said that Saddam Hussain, who was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, and other members of the gang, have extorted money from more than 50 persons in Delhi during the last six months.

The gang used the extortion money transferred to the bank accounts of poor and illiterate people, after paying them some amount. According to the DCP, Inspector Ishwar Singh and Satvinder, supervised by ACP Attar Singh, got the tip off about the accused following which he was held. "Hussain was wanted in a case of online extortion, blackmailing and criminal intimidation of a person through social media... He was declared proclaimed offender by the trial court. Hussain with other members of the gang demanded Rs 20 lakh from an advocate in Delhi," he said.

Hussain disclosed that he, along with his associates, had demanded the money from an advocate after luring and then trapping him in their dragnet by making his indecent online video to blackmail him, otherwise they threatened to upload the video on social media platforms or send it to his family members. The DCP said that the modus operandi of the gang members was pose as females to lure the gullible persons by sending friend requests to them through Facebook and other social media platforms and start chatting with them.

"After chatting for a few days and winning the confidence of their prospective victims, members of the gang used to make incriminating online vulgar videos of these gullible persons by luring them to indulge in indecent acts by prompting them with provoking postures," the police said. The accused used to extortion money from their targets by threatening them to make these videos viral, and getting their victims to send money into the proxy bank accounts provided by them. Hussain revealed that his role in gang was to shoot indecent videos of their victims with the help of his aides Ijazul, Amjad Khan and others. (IANS)