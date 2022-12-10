New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deployed 'heavy machinery' during their campaigning in the Delhi MCD polls, making it the toughest electoral battle fought by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so far.

"This election was very very tough. A few people say it was an easy election, but it was not. The way they conspired against us and the way they used state machinery against us, it was the toughest election we ever contested," Kejriwal claimed, adding that heavy BJP machinery deployed during campaigning made MCD poll the toughest election contested by the party so far.

Referring to the purported videos of jailed minister Satyender Jain, the chief minister said that the saffron brigade had pressured the media to spread propaganda against the AAP government. "We do positive politics and talk about our work. The BJP through fake videos and letters of a jailed conman did not allow us to discuss our work narrative," the AAP supremo said.

"Moreover, the way they pressured the media, they scolded the media and twisted its arm, they ran misinformation campaign against us. There was a new fake video every morning at 9 o'clock," he alleged.

The AAP took control of the national capital by wresting power from the BJP on Wednesday in the civic polls. It bagged 134 of the 250 wards and the BJP on the other hand won 104.