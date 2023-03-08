New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to meditation this Holi to reflect on the poor state of affairs in the country. This was amid the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia locked up in Tihar jail under judicial custody. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation under charges of alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

On Wednesday morning the Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter to announce that Kejriwal will meditate for a continuous span of 7 hours from 10 am to 5 pm. The AAP also shared clips of Kejriwal in meditation. It also quoted the Delhi chief minister who alleged that the Prime Minister is sending those who built schools and hospitals to jail while embracing those who are looting the country.

In a video message before Holi on Tuesday, Kejriwal in a reference to billionaire Adani said that the person who had looted crores from citizens is seen accompanied by the Prime Minister but people like Sisodia and Jain who had contributed to bringing radical changes in the field of education and health are being put behind bars.

Highlighting the commendable works done by these two AAP ministers, Kejriwal reminded his countrymen that he was not worried about them. They are brave enough to be in prison, the Chief Minister said adding that what frightens him is the poor state of the country.

Earlier, on Sunday nine opposition political leaders penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the central government of misusing the 'agencies' to target the opposition. The letter also stated that India is transitioning from democracy to autocracy.