New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension built on the Ring Road on Monday, saying that it would make commuting from Noida to AIIMS very easy. The flyover will be beneficial for those traveling from Delhi to Faridabad, he added.

Presently, only bikes and light vehicles will be allowed on this flyover, the Delhi CM said, adding that high-tension wires will be removed from the flyover by the end of this month, following which all vehicles will be allowed to ply.

During the inauguration program, Kejriwal said that his government has done a lot in the last seven years on the infrastructure front. He said that the Delhi government has built around 27 flyovers and underpasses, and the city government is presently working on 15 major projects, some of which are near completion, while some are going to start.

The AAP government has laid a lot of emphasis on Delhi's infrastructure ever since they wrested power in the national capital, Kejriwal said, adding that it is the duty of the city government to facilitate easy modes of commute for people. This is why flyovers and roads are being upgraded in the capital city.

Kejriwal also announced that work on the Nehru Place Flyover Extension, a flyover next to the Savitri Cinema Flyover, the Maa Anandmai flyover will start soon. Work is underway to construct a new flyover next to the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, he said, adding that the flyover will be ready by July.

The Delhi Chief Minister also added that the city administration is working on beautifying the roads. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will work on improving PWD's (Public Works Department) system of cleanliness for a stretch of about 1,480 km of roads in the national capital.