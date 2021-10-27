New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a free pilgrimage ticket to Ayodhya for the elderly people of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement during his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh which started on Monday. Kejriwal also offered prayers at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya and visited the make-shift temple of Ram Lalla.

The free schemes of the AAP government in Delhi has forced Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to spend sleepless nights. Now, BJP is worried that Arvind Kejriwal may shower more freebies in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Although Aam Aadmi Party has no government in other states but it is trying to expand its footprint in the states like Gujarat, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, after Kejriwal's visit to Uttar Pradesh, a party meeting was called in by the BJP leaders to discuss about it. The leaders have been instructed to make a list of items that could be given free of cost during the elections.

Apart from this, the saffron party is now conducting a survey within the state on various issues including the impact of the deaths during the Corona period besides the impact of farmers protests, Lakhimpur Kheri incident and free schemes announced by the AAP government.

The result of the survey will help the saffron party to decide the campaign agenda and also on issues the party has to work harder.

Read: Delhi CM offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya