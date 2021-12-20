New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who attended the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Monday, to discuss the current situation of Covid-19 said that the booster doses of the vaccine will cover the health workers.

Assuring that the Delhi government has made all the arrangements, he said there would not be any deficiency of any kind will be allowed if there was a surge in covid cases amid the Omicron threat looming large.

The CM said he has sought permission from the Government of India to administer the booster vaccine to the people of Delhi and that the booster dose will be given mostly to the health workers.

The CM said, "we need to further strengthen home isolation. A meeting will be held regarding home isolation on December 23."

Appealing to the people, Kejriwal said, "we have to strictly follow the Covid-19 rules. Masks have to be worn properly so that we can keep ourselves safe from Covid-19. 99 per cent of the people have had the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and 70 per cent of the people have got the second dose."

"After several months, Covid-19 has crossed the 100 mark in Delhi. The genome sequencing of all the cases will be done and the variants of Covid-19 will be ascertained," he added.

As regards to the education, he said the Delhi government will establish Delhi Teacher University. The university will have four courses aimed at better equipping the teachers.

He also said that the free ration being given to the people of Delhi will now be available till May 31.

