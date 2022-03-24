New Delhi: A Kashmiri man was denied a room in a hotel listed under hotel aggregation firm Oyo Rooms in Delhi citing Delhi police orders, even after the man produced all the necessary documents including an Aadhar card. An undated viral video, shows a woman employee at the hotel reception not letting the Kashmiri resident check-in even after he shows her his valid identity proof. The hotel receptionist cites that they have directions from the Delhi police not to allow reservations to J&K ID.

After the uproar on social media over the incident, Delhi Police has issued a clarification stating that no such direction has been given by them. "A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from the police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police," Delhi police tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

Oyo delists hotel after Kashmiri man denied room in Delhi citing 'police order'

The video of the incident was shared by Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson Of Jammu And Kashmir Students' Association who called it an "impact of The Kashmir Files". As per the video, the man had booked a room on the Oyo website. As he tries to get into the hotel, the receptionist denies him the room. After being confronted, she makes a call to some person. Shortly, the receptionist tells the man that they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate Kashmiris in the hotels.

Soon after the video was shared by Nasir, Oyo Rooms announced that it had delisted the hotel from its platform. “We are appalled that this happened. We have taken the hotel off our platform immediately,” Oyo Rooms tweeted. “Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice.”

