Agra: In the latest development into the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said Nidhi, the sole witness to the incident, has been arrested earlier for trying to smuggle narcotics. While speaking to the media, SP Railway Mohd. Mushtaq said on December 6, 2020, Nidhi had been arrested alongside two other associates, identified as North-West Delhi resident Ravi Kumar, and Sameer alias Mahi who is a resident of Bhagya Vihar area of the city.

"During interrogation, the trio revealed that Nidhi, Sameer, and Ravi Kumar were smuggling marijuana from Secunderabad in Telangana to Delhi. 30 kg of marijuana was reported from the three. They got off the train at Agra Cantonment and were about to board another train to reach Delhi when they were apprehended by the GRP" he said. According to reports, Nidhi is currently out on bail.

"There are media reports that Nidhi (eyewitness) has been arrested by police. It is clarified that she has been called by Police to join the investigation," news agency ANI said in a report, citing sources within the Delhi Police. This comes after the former on Tuesday claimed Anjali Singh, the deceased, was drunk at the time of the incident.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trust me and trusted herself instead," she claimed.

A total of seven accused are in the custody of Delhi Police at the moment, among whom six have been arrested so far. The last to be arrested was Ashutosh, who alongside fellow accused Ankush Khanna tried to tamper with evidence and help the five initial suspects. The five in question are Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.