Delhi: In a new revelation to the Kanjhawala death case, the Delhi Police Tuesday stated that a girl rode pillion with the deceased woman on her scooty at the time of the accident. This was brought to light as the police traced the route of the deceased. The police said that the girl suffered injuries and fled from the spot at the time of the accident. However, the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged for 12 kilometers.

"The investigation into the case using route mapping, CCTV footage and talking with locals revealed that there was another woman on the scooty with Anjali when the accident took place," the police said. The footage shows Anjali taking her scooty out of the parking arena to the road. She was accompanied by another girl who hopped in at her back before they drove off. The girl has been traced and her statement will be recorded on Tuesday. the police said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the hotel manager from where Anjali and her friend left on their scooty, said that both of them were engaged in a heated argument. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and continued with their argument. Soon after, they left on a scooty, he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of AAP MLAs will be meeting the Delhi Police Commissioner at 11 am. AAP MLA Atishi tweeted that they will be discussing the strongest possible action against perpetrators of the Kanjhawala crime and those protecting the perpetrators. "Will also discuss how to make Delhi safer for women," she wrote.

It was revealed Monday night that two of the four accused (Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna) borrowed the Maruti Baleno car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022. After the accident the accused parked the car at the back of his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023, the FIR stated. They told him about the accident. They mentioned to him that they fled from the spot and reached Kanjhawala.

After fleeing, it was only after they stopped the car near Jaunti village on Kanjhawala Road, that they found the woman's body tangled in the undercarriage of the car. Deepak Khanna was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat. Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car, the FIR stated. The blood samples of all five accused have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory Division for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol.

The 20-year-old girl was reportedly dragged for nearly 13 km by the car which hit her scooty. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh. Singh is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. The police inspected the crime scene at Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri at around 12:30 am on Tuesday night.