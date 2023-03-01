New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia resigned from the cabinet after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, following which the party divided the departments held by him between Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. Sisodia looked after 18 departments, including the Education, Finance, and Public Works Department (PWD) among others which will now be handled by Kailash Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

According to official sources, Kailash Gahlot will look after eight important departments held by Sisodia. The departments include the Finance department, Planning Department, PWD, Home department, Urban Development Department, Power, Flood and Irrigation Control Department, and Ministry of water.

Budget presentation- With the responsibility of the Finance department given to Gahlot, he will also be presenting the budget for the new financial year in the Delhi Assembly. Raaj Kumar Anand was handed over the responsibility of 10 departments including the Education Department, Land and Property Department, Vigilance Department, Service Department, Tourism Department, Department of Art and Culture, Labour Department, Employment Department, Health Department, and Industry Department.

Earlier, Chief Whip Dilip K Pandey said the work of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain brought laurels not only to Delhi but to the country from across the whole wide world. People's affection and blessings were with both, is and will continue to be. The motto of the Kejriwal government has been service above politics. Two new faces will be included in the cabinet, so that there is no disruption in public duty, he said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Feb. 26 in the Delhi excise policy scam. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning. Following his arrest, Sisodia has tendered his resignation from his post in the Delhi cabinet on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted his resignation.