New Delhi: The judicial custody of Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru, both accused in the alleged Delhi liquor scam, was on Thursday extended till November 3. While Nair was presented before a Special CBI court, Mahendru was produced before the bench of Justice MK Nagpal in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate.

Presenting its argument, the CBI highlighted that more witnesses needed to be examined and that Nair had to be presented in front of other accused in the case, for the probe to progress.

Meanwhile, the custody of Mahendru, who was arrested under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), was extended upon ED's submission that it had received a total of 16 statements in the case, also presenting a similar argument of requiring more time. The bench further ordered the transfer of Mahendru from jail number 4 to jail 3 in Tihar, where he is currently lodged.

Vijay Nair, Aam Aadmi Party Communications In-Charge and former chief of event management company Only Much Louder (OML), was sent to custody for the first time earlier in October after the CBI alleged that he was involved in developing the Delhi government's 2021-2022 excise policy. Mahendru, Managing Director of Indospirit Group, on the other hand, was the first to be booked in the associated money laundering case by CBI.