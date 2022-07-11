New Delhi: Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Telangana (4) followed by Andhra Pradesh (3). The top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda. Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore are Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh. Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka) and Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh).

"Over 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam while 7.69 lakh had appeared. The examination was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok," a senior NTA official said. "Over 550 observers, 424 city-coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy and independent observers, two national coordinators were deployed at the examination centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination," he added.

Also read: First JEE exam under NEP kicks off in 13 Indian languages

The official explained that the NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. "NTA scores are normalized scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," the official said. The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The second session of JEE-Main is scheduled from July 21 to 30.

After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2022 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. "A control room was opened in the NTA premises where virtual observers were deployed for live CCTV coverage of all examination centres in India. Live CCTV surveillance was done to curb malpractices in the examinations," the official said. "The NTA has also made arrangements for live viewing at remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all examination centres at the control room situated in the NTA. Approximately, 35,000 cameras per shift were installed," the official said. (PTI)